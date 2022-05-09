Primary School Student of the Year, Chelsea Smith, pays a courtesy call on the Governor General￼

Chelsea Smith and Sir C. A Smith GG.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Chelsea Smith, Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year, paid a courtesy call upon His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, Governor General at the Office of the Governer General on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Pictured from left: Nekeisha Smith – Mother of Chelsea Smith; CC LaFleur – Foundation Vice-President of Programs; Vandyke Pratt – Foundation Chairman; Chelsea Smith – 2021 Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year; His Excellency, the Governor-General; Ricardo P. Deveaux – Foundation President & CEO; Maureen Taylor – Vice-President of Finance; and Shawn Smith – Father of Chelsea Smith. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)