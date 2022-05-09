COP gives more details in guests deaths on Exuma on Friday…

Breaking| Police Commissioner Paul Rolle today identified the Americans who died at Sandals of unknown causes last Friday as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, both of Tennessee, who were staying in one villa; and Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64, of Florida.

Chiarella was in a second villa with his wife and the sole survivor Donnis Chiarella. Donnis was airlifted and was listed in serious condition. Rolle said the pathologist has taken samples from all of the deceased and he expects the pathology examinations to be performed today.

The COP noted that a laboratory in Pennsylvania is being used to expedite toxicological examinations. Samples were also taken from both rooms and Sandals’ property to determine if any contaminants were present, though he did not confirm the findings of those reports.