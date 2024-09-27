Prime Minister Davis Address UN General Assembly

Calls Out Hypocrisy on Climate Funding and Advances Bahamian Bid for Security Council Membership

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC

New York, NY – Today, Prime Minister Philip Davis delivered a strong address to the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he called attention to the stark hypocrisy in global climate financing while announcing The Bahamas’ candidacy for non-permanent membership on the UN Security Council for the 2032-2033 term.

During his address, Prime Minister Davis reiterated the urgent need for action on climate change, pointing out the disproportionate lack of funding for climate mitigation and adaptation. “Member states can somehow quickly find eye-watering sums of money for bullets and bombs, but only rattle small change in their pockets when it comes to financing the costs of loss and damage,” the Prime Minister stated. He emphasized that the climate crisis is the greatest threat to humanity, a reality that island nations like The Bahamas face daily.

Prime Minister Davis further criticized the global financial system, which, he noted, has long been skewed against developing nations. “We are raising our voice to demand a fairer and more equitable international framework,” he declared, underscoring The Bahamas’ refusal to accept the double standards perpetuated by industrialized countries.

Amidst these calls for climate action, Prime Minister Davis advanced The Bahamas’ candidacy for the UN Security Council, emphasizing the importance of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) having a seat at the table in global decision-making. “The Security Council of the future will not be equipped to deal with the biggest crisis of our time without voices like ours,” he asserted. The Prime Minister also emphasized the undeniable link between climate change and global security, urging the Council to integrate climate considerations into all aspects of its work.

As the international community approaches COP29, Prime Minister Davis stressed the need for developed nations to move beyond rhetoric and make enforceable commitments to address the climate crisis. He called for the full operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund and highlighted the continued inaction from wealthier nations in addressing the escalating costs of climate impacts.

The Prime Minister urged global leaders to act with urgency and responsibility. “We are not asking for a hand-out but for a hand up. Even the strongest swimmer drowns if left alone in a raging sea,” he concluded, delivering a stark message on the need for multilateral cooperation and immediate action.