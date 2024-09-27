Tributes paid to ‘true legend’ Dame Maggie Smith who died today at 89 in LONDON…

By BBC

LONDON| Dame Maggie Smith, best known for the Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey, has been remembered as “a true legend” of acting following her death at the age of 89.

Tributes have been paid by the King and prime minister, as well as numerous co-stars from her long career.

King Charles described her as “a national treasure”, while Sir Keir Starmer said she was “beloved by so many for her great talent”.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe fondly remembered her “fierce intellect” and “gloriously sharp tongue”.

Miriam Margolyes said she was “the best of the best”, who combined “ferocity, a glint of mischief, delight and tenderness”.

“And enormous courage. I’ve been in awe of her, as all her colleagues are,” Margolyes told BBC News.

“I saw what a kind person she could be – as well as absolutely terrifying.”

Dame Maggie was known for her sharp tongue on screen and off during a varied and acclaimed career that spanned eight decades.

In the Harry Potter films, she played the acerbic Professor Minerva McGonagall, famous for her pointed witch’s hat and stern manner with the young wizards at Hogwarts.

Paying tribute, Radcliffe said: “She was a fierce intellect, had a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny.

“I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set.

“The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie.”

Emma Watson said she didn’t quite appreciate that young Hermione was sharing the screen “with a true definition of greatness” until her adult years.

Posting on Instagram, she remembered the star for being “real, honest, funny and self-honouring”.

“Maggie, there are a lot of male professors and by God you held your own.”