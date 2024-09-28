Sports Legend Coach Keith Parker passes…

Keith Parker MBE

Nassau| Sports legend Keith Parker, MBE has died.where he served the sporting of the Bahamas faithfully for mmany years.

The Squash Club in 2022 honored the Bahamas’ Sports Hall of Famer by naming its championship court, the Keith Parker Championship Court back in 2022 – the first glass wall court in the region. Parker also received lifetime membership to the Four Walls Squash Club. It is the same location where he played a role in forming the squash club.

“This is a very emotional evening for me,” Parker told supporters when interviewed.

Parker was first introduced to the sport in the United Kingdom in 1951 on a campus tour at Loughborough College. After applying for a teaching job in The Bahamas, he arrived to teach at the Government High School (GHS) in 1959.

Upon arriving in The Bahamas, he enquired about the sport and eventually ended up playing with his friend Ivan Davies at Davies’ residence on Baillou Hill Road.

Parker was also active in the Bahamas Squash Association and the Caribbean Squash Association and served in the BAAA. He served as President of PS Advertising for many years.

To his wife Sarah Parker and children we at BP share our deep condolences .on his passing.

May he rest in peace.

