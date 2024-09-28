Dario Belle stand trial next year for 2012 murder of Harold Sands

file photo

NASSAU| A man accused of a murder that took place more than a decade ago is expected to be tried next year.

Dario Belle is charged with the 2012 beating death of 55-year-old Harold Sands.

Sands was found naked in an abandoned bus off Mount Royal Avenue.

Belle, who is on bail, appeared before Justice Gregory Hilton and his trial is set for March 24, 2025.

Previous trial dates for Belle were vacated after he was declared mentally unfit to stand trial.

Belle’s lawyer, Cassie Bethel, has requested an updated mental evaluation ahead of his trial.