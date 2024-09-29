DPM COOPER: Exuma is building upon the opportunities we are creating in tourism.

The town meeting this weekend saw standing-room-only attendance as residents gathered to discuss tourism, the Tourism Development Corporation, and opportunities for Bahamians in tourism and vacation rentals.

I took the opportunity to address concerns related to the fly fishing industry and the need to relaunch Exuma Pride.

There is business to be done and money to be made, but we have to keep our product attractive and be strategic about how we execute our plans.

#exumastrong#empowerexuma