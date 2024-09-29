Keith Holland Parker work in sports development and education celebrated by PM Davis…

Keith Parker, MBE, veteran Bahamian track and field coach, administrator and Educator.

PM Davis

STATEMENT: On behalf of my wife, Ann, and a grateful nation, I extend our deepest condolences to Keith Holland Parker’s family, friends, and loved ones. Keith was an extraordinary individual whose legacy will forever be tied to the development of sports and education in our country. He was more than a coach—he was a mentor, a friend, and a guiding force who shaped the lives of countless young Bahamians.

Keith’s story began in 1959 when he made The Bahamas his home, and from that day forward, he dedicated himself to nurturing our athletes and contributing to the growth of our sporting programs. He coached and mentored athletes like Prime Minister Christie, Shonell Ferguson, Bradley Cooper, Laverne Eve, and Steve Hanna, helping them rise to the top of their fields. His impact extended far beyond the track or the field—he instilled values of hard work, dedication, and perseverance that helped shape the character of those under his guidance.

Keith’s influence reached the highest levels of international competition, as he represented the Bahamas at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and Pan American Games. His leadership and coaching were instrumental in our nation’s sporting successes, but his pride came not from accolades but from watching those he coached excel and return home to inspire the next generation.

As a Bahamian citizen and member of our National Hall of Fame, Keith’s legacy is woven into our nation’s history. His contributions to sports, education, and community service have left an indelible mark on The Bahamas. He was honored by the Queen and celebrated for his achievements, but his greatest satisfaction came from the achievements of the athletes he mentored, seeing them succeed both on and off the field.

Ann and I send our thoughts and prayers to Keith’s family during this time of mourning. May they find peace in knowing that his work lives on in the many lives he touched, and that his contributions to The Bahamas will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Keith Holland Parker. You have left behind a legacy that will inspire generations.