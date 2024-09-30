Public Hospitals Authority Expands Ambulance Fleet to Improve Emergency Response

New Ambulances arrive.

STATEMENT: The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) is pleased to announce the expansion of its ambulance fleet, a key milestone in our ongoing effort to enhance emergency medical services across the islands, thanks to the Inter-American Development Bank and the Ministry of Health and Wellness. This initiative underscores our commitment to ensuring that all residents, no matter their location, have access to timely, high-quality emergency care.

Four new ambulances have been deployed in New Providence, reinforcing our capacity to respond swiftly to critical medical emergencies. Furthermore, additional ambulances will be dispatched to the islands of Bimini, San Salvador, Cat Island, Long Island, Eleuthera, South Andros, and North & Central Andros, improving the speed and efficiency of emergency services in these communities.

This strategic fleet expansion significantly strengthens the PHA’s ability to provide consistent, reliable care to residents in even the most remote areas of the country. Logistics for transporting and deploying the new ambulances are well underway, ensuring that each island will receive the necessary resources as promptly as possible.“

Expanding our ambulance fleet is a pivotal move toward achieving our goal of delivering effective emergency medical services throughout the archipelago,” said Dr. Myles Brennen, Director of National Emergency Medical Services. The PHA remains committed to building a healthcare system that meets the diverse needs of our population, and this development brings us closer to realizing that vision.