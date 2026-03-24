Prime Minister Davis on Police Two Separate Involved Shooting

OPM

PM DAVIS: I have been briefed on two separate fatal incidents involving off-duty police officers over the weekend. One matter concerns the tragic death of an American national. The second concerns a confrontation in which, according to the early police account, a man allegedly attacked an officer. Each case must be investigated on its own facts.

Ann and I extend our condolences to family and friends of those involved.

I have asked for a full and transparent investigation, and where the evidence supports criminal charges, the law must move swiftly. The badge can never place anyone above the law.

This moment also requires action beyond these cases. We must review the rules governing off-duty carriage of firearms, strengthen de-escalation standards, and examine less-lethal options for our law enforcement agencies so officers have stronger tools to protect life wherever possible.