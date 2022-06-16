Prime Minister pays respects to the the Late Dr. Eugene Newry

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis paid last respects at Lie-in-Repose ceremonies for the Late Dr. Eugene Newry, former diplomat, educator and neurosurgeon, at Bethel Brothers Morticians, June 16, 2022. Pictured, the Prime Minister signs the Book of Condolence, pays respects, and greets son of Dr. Newry, Eugene Torchon-Newry, and members of the family.

A State-Recognized Funeral will be held June 17 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral with interment at the Catholic Cemetery, Tyler Street. The service will be broadcast live via ZNS Radio Network from the cathedral, beginning at 11 a.m. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)