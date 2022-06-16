PM Davis government sets goals for Education…

PM Davis join in to encourage students.

Education is perhaps the most transformative investment in producing positive social and economic change over the long term. We cannot fail yet another generation of our children. I’m not giving up on any of them, and neither should any of you.

We are mobilizing resources to study the impact of learning loss during the pandemic and to formulate a plan to minimize that loss. Summer Learning Academies will provide intense instruction for four-week periods, so we don’t waste any more time

As the member from Englerston put it so succinctly: this is an all hands-on-deck emergency. It’s going to take a whole village, from educators to families to church communities and civil society, to make big changes in education.