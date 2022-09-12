Proclamation of the Accession of His Majesty King Charles III is delivered in an official ceremony in Parliament Square

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander presents the Proclamation to former Prime Minister Hubert A. Ingraham. At right is Prime Minister Philip Davis.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – With loud cheers, trumpet fanfare from the balcony of the Senate building, and a 21 gun-salute by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, proclamation of the Accession of His Majesty King Charles III as Monarch of the United Kingdom, and head of the Commonwealth of Nations, was officially delivered, Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Parliament Square, Downtown, Nassau.

Flanked by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis and Former Prime Minster the Rt. Hon. Perry G. Christie – Former Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham read the Proclamation announcing King Charles III as the new head of state of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

The Proclamation, signed by Governor General His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, states:

‘Whereas our late sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II died on 8th day September 2022, by whose death the Crown of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas now and solely and rightfully comes to Prince Charles Philip Arthur George. Now therefore I, the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius Smith, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, along with the President and Members of the Senate, the Speaker and Members of the House of Assembly, and the members of the late Majesty’s Privy Council in the realm of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, with one voice and consent, publish and proclaim that King Charles III by the death of our sovereign Queen Elizabeth II, is now formally proclaimed sovereign of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Given under my hand and the public seal in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas at Government House in the City of Nassau this 11th day of September 2022 and the first year of His Majesty’s reign. God save the King.’

Curious onlookers including tourists lined the Square to get a glimpse of the historic ceremony.

Also witnessing the occasion were: Sir Cornelius A. Smith; Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, wife of the Prime Minister; Dame Marguerite Pindling, members of the judiciary, Senators and Members of Parliament, members of the Diplomatic Corps, senior government officials, members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

Signing of the Book of Condolence on the Passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II continued in the Senate Building following the brief ceremony.

King Charles was formally proclaimed monarch of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and head of the Commonwealth, Saturday, September 10, 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Former Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Hubert A. Ingraham reads the Proclamation of the Accession of HIs Majesty King Charles III as Monarch of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and head of the Commonwealth of Nations, at a ceremony in Parliament Square, Nassau, The Bahamas, September 11, 2022. Shown at left is Former Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Perry G. Christie; and at right the Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Governor General His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith is pictured seated at the ceremony to mark the delivery of the Proclamation. Also shown, from left: Hon. Mr. Chief Justice Ian Winder; Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander; and Commodore Raymond King, Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

The Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance along with his wife, Ann Marie Davis, enter the Official Ceremony of Proclamation. They are followed by the Hon. Mr. Chief Justice Ian Winder. The Rt. Hon. Perry G. Christie and Rt. Hon. Hubert A. Ingraham, former Prime Ministers, are also shown.

Members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force participate in the ceremony.

Senators at proclamation.