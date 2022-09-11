Church Responds To 7-Year-Old’s Death

Davanya Butler, 7

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Archdiocese of Nassau issuing a statement on the passing of 7-year-old Davanya Butler, who died after a swing set collapsed on her.

The archdiocese saying it is deeply saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident that occurred on the St. Bede’s Church on Thursday evening.

The statement adding that every life is precious and offered the archdiocese’s deepest condolences and prayers for the entire community.

Police are presently investigating her death and say the incident happened after 7PM on Thursday as the child was swinging on a swing-set, on Sutton Street off Kemp Road when the swing-set collapsed.

She died of her injuries after being taken to hospital.