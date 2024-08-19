Rapper artist Reddah Fiyah is fatality victim on Grand Bahama last evening…

Artist Reddah Fiyah dies in traffic fatality.

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is now learning rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer Reddah Fiyah or Che Darville was the motorcyclist who lost his life in a crash on Grand Bahama last evening.

Darville had returned to the Bahamas after living in Hollywood, California where he studied and attempted to get his music on the world stage.

The fatality unfolded on Seahorse Road and East Sunrise Highway on Sunday evening. Darville was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

May his soul rest in peace.