Rasta man questioned following allegations of sexual assault of a child…

NASSAU| Police arrested a rasta man in the capital yesterday morning for his sexual assault of a child.

We have not been provided with the identity of Rasta.

The victim in this assault is just eight years old.

Someone please just give this suspect a One Way Ticket up to the top of the Water Tower.

Man detained on threats of death!

The RBPF is confirming that a 58-year-old man is being questioned over the death threats made against Prime Minister Philip Davis last Friday.

Police said the man was arrested yesterday.

Well all they need to do is send that man up Fox Hill for One Day! Da Cat-o-nine ga be a joke for what awaits him!

