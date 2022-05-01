RBDF MIGRANT APPREHENSION – They are back again!

RBDF TOWING IN THE HAITiAN VESSEL.

NASSAU| Seventy Eight(78) suspected migrants were apprehended by Her Majesty’s Bahamian Ship (HMBS) MADEIRA, under the command of Lieutenant Owen Sands, Sunday 1 May 2022.

While on routine patrol, HMBS Madeira received Intel from Coral Harbour Operation Command Center (OCC), Which used its state of the art radar system (donated by the United States) to detect and track the vessel twelve (12) nautical miles (NM) of New Providence.The position was relay to Her Majesty’s Ship which intercepted the craft three (3) nautical miles south of South Beach.

The forty foot (40′) red and blue Haitian sloop with eleven (11) females and sixty-seven (67) males arrived alongside Coral Harbour Base at approximately 0743 hours.

The migrants all appeared to be in good health, and will be turned over to the relevant authorities for further processing.