Traffic Fatality on Eleuthera Saturday evening

ELEUTHERA| BP is reporting a traffic fatality on the island of Eleuthera last evening.

We can confirm islander Andy “Beaver” Cooper is the fatality victim. The mishap unfolded Saturday in the community of Rainbow Bay.

BP agents on the ground tell us the lifeless body of the victim was left in the street following the accident.

Police have yet to report this incident or share details with the public.

Meanwhile, last night Blue Sail employee Lashonna Taylor Sands a Grand Bahama native also died in a fatality on Cable Beach early Sunday morning near City Markets. She is the 4th member of her family die in the past four months.

BP is calling on all motorists to drive within the speed limits. Drive with care and attention. Drive to arrive alive.

