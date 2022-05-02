Prison work programme Rubis employee shot dead at gas station this morning…

NASSAU| A pump attendant on the Prison Work Programme was gunned down just minutes after 11am today at the Mackey and Maderia Street Rubis Service Station.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as Timothy Saunders, a man employed with the station.

According to sources on the ground, gunmen in a vehicle pulled up at the pump and asked Saunders for $10 gas. It was at that point when witnesses reported that shots were fired from the vehicle hitting Saunders who fell to his death; leaving those watching the scene in horror (customers and coworkers).

Saunders was charged and convicted in the murder of three adults and an unknown child back in 2011. He was the co-accused in that incident and we understand was set to be released next month. And despite serving time today was his last day alive in the earth.

The vehicle then sped off in an unknown direction and vanished.

