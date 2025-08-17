Rotarian Charles McCartney passes at 87

Rotarian Charles McCartney.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing over the weekend of Mr Charles McCartney, 87. He is a relative of former DNA Leader Branville McCartney.

Charles was a popular Rotarian for some and used his professional and business connections to build up the community.

He back in 2016 was the victim of a home invasion where he was shot five times by home invaders and left in intensive care before his full recovery. His sister Maude McCartney, who worked at Tourism for years, died in a tragic family homestead house fire in Centreville.

Maud McCartney’s death left her brother Charles in tears as he and family members were left mystified by her discovery in the family home.

Tonight we offer our condolences to his wife Janeen McCartney and children Caffee, Conra and Corin.

May he rest in peace.