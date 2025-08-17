Two more men die in a traffic fatality this time on Grand Bahama early Sunday morning…

One of two Grand Bahama traffic fatality victims identified – He is Mateo King.

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press has now identified one victim in the tragic crash which claimed the life of two another Grand Bahama natives.

Mateo King who studied as LSU and graduated from St George’s High died early in the morning along with another male as they drove along Grand Bahama streets.

Police on the island say the accident occurred shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, claiming the lives of Mateo and another male, and injuring two women.

According to the preliminary report, the police and Emergency Medical Services were alerted to the incident at East Atlantic Drive and Tamarind Street and responded to the scene.

Once on the scene, it was discovered that multiple individuals were injured as a result of the collision. A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition, while the other female sustained minor injuries. Two men were examined at the scene and pronounced dead on scene.

Bahamas Press continues to warn persons to drive with due care and attention. Do not drink and drive. Do not text and drive. Drive to arrive alive!

Just six days ago on Abaco two men have died following a traffic accident in Treasure Cay, Abaco. One of the victims was confirmed as Steven Gardiner Sr., father of Olympic champion Steven Gardiner. The other male was Stanley McIntosh.

May their souls rest in peace.