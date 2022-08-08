Shark attack leaves British boy in need if a three hour surgery in Bahamas…

The family has now returned home to Kettering, Northamptonshire, where the injured boy is recovering and using a wheelchair

Nassau| An eight-year-old British boy needed a three-hour operation after he was attacked by sharks in the Bahamas.

Finley Downer suffered flesh wounds after being bitten on both legs and had to be taken to a local health clinic on a golf buggy.

He was pulled to safety after he was reportedly attacked by around three nurse sharks while swimming in a lagoon last week.

Finley was later taken to the capital Nassau for an operation and for further treatment to his injuries.

The family has now returned home to Kettering, Northamptonshire, where Finley is recovering and using a wheelchair.

The family had been partly through their five-island tour when the attack took place at Compass Cay.

He said the children had decided to join a crowd of people in a lagoon, in which nurse sharks were swimming.

Mr Downer said he suddenly “heard a terrified scream and saw dozens (of sharks) circling Finley”.

He added: “There was so much blood. Bits of his leg were hanging off.

“He kept saying, ‘Dad I don’t want to die. Dad, I don’t want to go to heaven’.”

Finley was pulled from the water by his older sister Lily, and Mr Downer had to spend £2,000 on flights to Nassau for the emergency operation.