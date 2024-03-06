Smalltooth Sawfish Experts Call on Environment Minister

(L-R) Fayne Thompson, MENR Legal Consultant; Keith Philippe, Department of Agriculture and Marine Resources; Sonja Fordham; Olga Koubrak, JD, Ph.D; Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources; Dean Grubbs, Ph.D; David Davis, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources; Rhianna Neely-Murphy, Ph.D; and Keino Cambridge, MENR Research Consultant.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — In an ‘Urgent Attempt to Rescue an Indigenous Bahamian Species from the Brink of Extinction’ — the Smalltooth Sawfish — a courtesy call was made on the Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources (MENR), February 26, 2024 by Shark Advocates International, a group of international experts. The Smalltooth Sawfish, found in shallow waters, tropical and subtropical, is a disappearing species.

During the meeting, the experts highlighted that the conservation status of the Smalltooth Sawfish has risen from ‘endangered’ to ‘critically endangered’: the international community has determined that immediate intervention is required to rescue this species from possible extinction.

The Bahamas is identifying pathways to implement appropriate measures to protect the Bahamian population of Smalltooth Sawfish as it is one of two countries that host the largest and most studied populations of the species in the world.

Present at the meeting were David Davis, Permanent Secretary, MENR; Rhianna Neely-Murphy, PhD, Director, Department of Environmental Planning and Protection; and MENR Research and Legal Consultants.