Transport Minister Announces Plans for the Road Traffic Department

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Energy and Transport the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis explained that given the health concerns expressed by workers and the start of maintenance and renovations work to the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, the Road Traffic Department head office was recently temporarily re-located to the Edwin “Smiley” Bastian building on University Drive.

The Minister said, in 2016 the Department re-located to the stadium as a temporary measure; however, this temporary measure has lasted for six years.

“The concerns of workers in the Road Traffic Department at the stadium have been well documented,” she said during her Contribution to the 2023-2024 Mid-Year Budget Debate in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The Transport Minister said the head office will soon move to the Summerwinds Plaza on Tonique Williams Darling Highway. “The permanent re-location to the Summerwinds Plaza comes with ample parking for clients and sufficient space for staff to work in a comfortable environment.”

She added that all head office staff will be in one location. “Currently, some critical functions of the Road Traffic headquarters are split at different locations. Over the years, this arrangement has not enhanced operational efficiency, ease of doing business, and productivity management.”

Public Transportation: Minister Coleby-Davis said the Ministry is in active consultation with the Law Reform Commission, and it is an expectation that fee increases for taxi and bus drivers will be concluded in the coming weeks.

“As Minister, I share the frustration of taxi and bus drivers, however, we are diligently working on these matters. I wish to also assure members of the public that we are cognizant of the need to balance the interests of all stakeholders.

“In short, we will keep public transportation affordable for all Bahamians – especially our students and senior citizens.”

Boat Registration Fees: The Minister noted that as a regulator, the Port Department must listen and engage stakeholders.

She said, “We must be flexible in our approach – taking steps to ensure our policies do not harm small businesses in the blue economy.” The Transport Minister said several Bahamian boaters, including fishermen have raised concerns about boat registration fees.

She said their concerns have not fallen on deaf ears. As previously communicated, the Ministry will implement a reduction in boat registration fees.

The Minister said the Ministry is also aware that several boat operators have expressed concerns about the marine survey.

She explained that the marine survey is to ensure the safe operation of boats.

“The specific concerns from operators pertain to the requirement to have the survey completed annually and the additional cost.

“The Port Authority is currently reviewing the legislative framework; however, the Government of The Bahamas will not compromise on boat safety in the maritime sector.”