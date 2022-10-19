Social Services opens two satellite centres in Grand Bahama for ease of access for senior and disabled citizens

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — The Department of Social Services has designated two satellite distribution centres on Grand Bahama for clients enrolled in the monthly food assistance program and will cater to seniors one week ahead of the start date for general dissemination.

Department of Social Services Northern Bahamas District Chief Welfare Officer and Officer in Charge Dorothea Gomez explained at a press conference at the department’s office on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 that their clientele has increased since May of this year and the move is to alleviate the long lines and make the process smoother, particularly for the elderly and disabled.

In August, Central Church of God on Coral Road was identified as the off-site distribution centre for residents in Central and East Grand Bahama and Bethel Deliverance Centre in Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock is the designated site to service residents in West Grand Bahama.

Gomez is encouraging all clients to present themselves at the respective centres on the dates assigned according to their surnames, as it will lessen the crowd and help the department to serve the public better.

All categories will be served in alphabetical order.

Distribution for those 60 years or older will commence next week and they are asked to report to the respective sites on the assigned day whose last names begin with the letters as follows:

Monday, October 24th, A – E,

Tuesday, October 25th, F – J

Wednesday, October 26th, K – P

Thursday, October 27th, Q – S

Friday, October 28th, T – Z

Those 59 years and under are to report to the respective distribution sites as follows:

Monday, October 3, A – E

Tuesday, November 1, F – J

Wednesday, November 2, K – P

Thursday, November 3, Q – S

Friday, November 4, T – Z

The centres will open at 7:00am and registration takes place daily between 9:00am and 1:00pm.

For more information, you may visit the Department of Social Services online at www.promis.gov.bs.