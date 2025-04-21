Statement from Prime Minister Davis on The Passing of His Holiness Pope Francis

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC and Pope Francis in 2023.

STATEMENT: Today, I join the global community in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a spiritual shepherd whose life was marked by humility, courage, and a deep commitment to humanity.

I recall with great reverence my meeting with the Holy Father. In our exchange, his heart for the poor and suffering, his compassion for the displaced people of Haiti, and his concern for the existential threat of climate change revealed a man of profound faith who understood the urgency of justice in our time.

Pope Francis went beyond leading the Catholic Church he opened its doors wider. His papacy re-centered the Church’s moral voice on the teachings of Jesus Christ: love without exception, mercy without condition, and service without reward. He reminded us that the Church must walk with the wounded, speak for the voiceless, and care above all for the poor.

As the world reflects on his legacy, we remember his call to be stewards of the Earth and protectors of the vulnerable. In the Caribbean, where the impacts of climate change are felt daily, his voice was among the loudest calling for equity and responsibility. And in Haiti, he never turned away from suffering—he insisted we look closer, act bolder, and love deeper.

Ann and I, together with the people of The Bahamas, extend our deepest condolences to the Catholic faithful, to the people of the Vatican, and to all those touched by Pope Francis’ remarkable ministry. May his soul rest in peace, and may we honour him best by living lives rooted in compassion and service.