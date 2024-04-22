Students tour Hurricane Reconnaissance Aircraft

NHC’s Director Michael Brennan being interviewed by media.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — School students had the opportunity to tour the United States Air Force Hurricane Reconnaissance Aircraft (‘Hurricane Hunter’) on Tuesday morning at Odyssey Aviation on the first stop of its regional 2024 Hurricane Awareness tour.

The aircraft’s crew comprised personnel of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, based in Biloxi, Mississippi, USA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The crew was accompanied by officials of the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC). The NHC’s Director Michael Brennan and the Bahamas Department of Meteorology Acting Director Jeffrey Simmons led the tour for the school students. (BIS Photos/Patrice Johnson)