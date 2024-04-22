Environment Minister addresses land management at the Ministerial Council of PISLM in Grenada

Hon. Vaughn Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources greeting Regional Ministers.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Hon. Vaughn Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources attended the 6th session of the High Level Forum and the first session of the Ministerial Council of the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM) held April 12, 2024 in Grenada.

In remarks, Minister Miller said The Bahamas currently has a Global Environment Facility (GEF) full-size project entitled “Integrated Landscape Management for Addressing Land Degradation, Food Security and Climate Resilience Challenges in The Bahamas” for which PISLM is currently collaborating with the government of The Bahamas under Component 1 entitled “Strengthening the Enabling Environment for Achievement of Land Degradation Neutrality through Improved Policy and Governance”.

Minister Miller said, “PISLM is leading the development of an ILM strategy and inter-sectoral operational framework for ILM and the Land Degradation Neutrality thus assisting The Bahamas on the alignment of the National Action Programme for the ILM following the UNCCD protocols.

“Our technical committee is in the final review stages of the NAP before I bring it forth to Cabinet for the full endorsement by our government.”

He thanked the governments of Dominica, Grenada and St. Lucia for sponsoring and bringing into force the Establishment of PISLM as an intergovernmental organization (IGO) that highlights the needs of Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in the realm of Sustainable Soil/ Land Management and Land Degradation Neutrality.

He also expressed thanks to the following: the Hon. Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada; the Hon. Lennox J. Andrews, the Ministry of Economic Development, Planning, Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, Marine Resources and Cooperatives of Grenada; Prime Minister the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, Dominica; the Hon. Cozier Frederick, Minister of the Environment, Rural Modernization and Kalinago Upliftment, Dominica; Prime Minister of St. Lucia, the Hon. Philip J. Pierre; and the Hon. Alfred Prospere, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development, St. Lucia.