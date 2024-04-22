Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas staffer Mrs Sharon Albury passes…

Sharon Albury ZNS

NASSAU| The Minister with responsibility for the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas, The Hon. Myles LaRoda, Executive Chairman, Mr. Picewell Forbes, executive management and staff are all expressing sadness following the news of the passing of ZNS employee Mrs Sharon Albury.

Sharon was an invaluable talent and asset to the Corporation. She was a gift in the sales and traffic department, where she worked tirelessly beginning in the early 1980s.

She was an integral part of the BCB machine and was dedicated to the smooth management and operation of the Corporation.

She served faithfully under the leadership of executive giants like Calsey Johnson and Diana Swann. Just recently she returned to the corporation to lend her talents and skills in the traffic and commercial sales divisions to help move the corporation into its new phase of Television and Radio branding.

When we at BP visited the corporation often, it was Sharon who made sure all our ad placements were properly scheduled as requested.

She was a BIG Supporter of Prime Minister Philip Edward Brave Davis KC and a dedicated hardcore supporter of the PLP! She was my friend.

Her dedication, deep commitment, unselfish service and unwavering support to the BCB cannot be measured and today the BCB and BP are saddened by the tremendous loss of her passing.

To her husband Alphonso “Chicken” Albury, two daughters and son, we stand with you at this time.

The BCB sends collective deep condolences on her passing and offers our prayerful support that the GOD OF ALL MERCIES bring you comfort and peace in this most difficult time.

May she rest in peace.