The Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium Officially Opens

NASSAU| Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon Philip Davis threw the First Pitch and brought remarks at the Opening Ceremony of The Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium, on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Daughter of Andre Rodgers, Gina Rodgers-Sealy, watched and participated in the cutting of the ribbon to officially open the stadium. Minister Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg, also brought remarks; and in attendance was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper.

They were presented commemorative baseball jerseys. Also present and enjoying the festivities were the Hon. Wayne Munroe, KC, Minister of National Security; the Hon. Clay Sweeting, Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs; the Hon. Basil McIntosh, Minister of State for the Environment; the Hon. Zane Lightbourn, Minister of State for Education and Technical & Vocational Training; and Mr. Leon Lundy, Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)