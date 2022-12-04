POLICE INVESTIGATES ALLEGED DROWNING AT CLIFTON PIER SUNDAY…

NASSAU| Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a fifty (50) year old man of Pinewood Gardens.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday 4th, December 2022, the victim was fishing in the area of Clifton Pier with family members when it is believed that he had a seizure and accidently fell into the water.

He was retrieved by family members and later taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police investigation continues. PRAY FOR THE FAMILY!