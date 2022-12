PM Davis received his 50th medal for participation in the road ro 50 Unity Walk by Chair Ambassador Leslia Brice MP

PM Davis: Many of you are recovering from this morning’s walk, jog, or run. I wanted to share some of my favourite moments today.

As we inch closer and closer to celebrating Fifty Years of Independence, memories like today remind each of us of the spirit of coming together as a country.

Celebrate Bahamas!