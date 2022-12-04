Karen Johnson passes

Karen Johnson

On behalf of our Leader and Prime Minister Hon. Philip E. Davis, Deputy Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Hon. I. Chester Cooper and the family of the Progressive Liberal Party, I wish to extend heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms. Karen Johnson on her untimely passing.

Ms. Johnson was a personal friend and mother of PLP Senator, Randy Rolle.

She was a beautiful soul and we would chat frequently whenever I would call Davis and Co. Law Firm. Those were found memories. She was Senator Rolle’s faithful defender, advocate and mediator.

I am personally shocked at this news. My very best to Senator Rolle personally and from the party. We will miss her.

May she rest in peace.

Fred Mitchell

Chairman

Progressive Liberal Party

4 December 2022