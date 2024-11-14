THE BAHAMAS HIGHLIGHTS HEALTH PRIORITIES AT COP29

Health delegation – Dr. Phillip Swann-Acting Director of Public Health; Dr. Pearl McMillan-Chief Medical Officer; Hon. Dr. Michael R. Darville-Minister of Health & Wellness; Climate Change and Health Team – Dr. Lonelle Butler, Dr. Chandra Mackey, Dr. William Hamilton

COP29| The Minister of Health & Wellness, the Honourable Dr. Michael R. Darville leads the health team as part of the national delegation representing The Bahamas at the 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22, 2024. COP29 provides a key platform for The Bahamas to strengthen international and regional support for climate-related health action.

In collaboration with the Climate Change and Environment Unit of the Office of the Prime Minister, the health delegation has submitted three proposals for presentation at the World Health Organization (WHO) and CARICOM Pavilions. The Bahamas formally launched the Health National Adaptation Plan (HNAP) for the Commonwealth of The Bahamas in October,

Along with the stakeholder-validated Health Concept Paper, the HNAP positions The Bahamas to advocate for essential funding to prioritize health resilience while incorporating prevention and mitigation strategies and proposing policies and initiatives aimed at safeguarding public health in the face of climate change.

The effects of climate change poses significant threats to public health and health systems particularly for Small Island Developing States like The Bahamas. It increases the risk for the spread of diseases, physical and mental challenges and healthcare facility overcrowding. People are living the experience of climate change, and our health systems are directly impacted.

At COP29, Minister Darville and the health delegation will showcase The Bahamas’ commitment to addressing climate change. Ongoing and planned health efforts, including building climate-resilient health facilities, partnerships with other Government agencies for the creation of early warning systems and raising public awareness about the health and climate change connection will be shared. These initiatives support the global collective action to strengthen health systems, promote climate mitigation, adaptation and resilience and efforts to secure sustained funding to counter climate-related health risks.