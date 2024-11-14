Henry Saunders, 64, sentenced to four years and six months after getting caught having sex with a 15-year-old girl…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A man who police caught having sex with an underage girl 15 years ago was yesterday jailed for four years and six months after he took a plea deal.

Henry Saunders, 64, was also sentenced to three years’ probation, which will come into effect upon his release from custody.

If Saunders gets into trouble during that period, he will return to prison for three years.

Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns imposed the sentences after Saunders pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse.

The prosecutor, Carmen Brown, told the court that police officers were on patrol around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday March 7, 2009, when they saw a black car parked on Yellow Elder Way.

After checking the car, the officers arrested Saunders after they caught him having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

In mitigation, Saunders’ lawyer, David Cash, said that he was remorseful, and had not committed any other offenses while on bail.

Cash said that the guilty plea had saved the court judicial time and spared the complainant from reliving the incident 15 years later.

Saunders has since gotten married, Cash said.

Addressing the court himself, Saunders said that he had given his life to the Lord.

Archer-Minns said, “Even if you have given your life to the Lord, you still have to pay for the wrong you have done.”

She told Saunders that he had taken advantage of a child for his own gratification when they were grown women who would have obliged him.

Archer-Minns said no matter how forward a child may be, it was the responsibility of the adult to act responsibly.

Uel Johnson and Ashton Williams appeared with Brown.