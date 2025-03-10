The FNM, NHI and Your Life

Dear BP,

“There’s no education in the second kick of a mule,” a proverb that suggests one should have learned the lesson the first time, was often used by L. Mendel Rivers (1905-1970), a Democratic U.S. Representative from South Carolina. However, it is painfully evident that many of my Bahamian brothers and sisters need another kick in their sensitive parts before they learn. Maybe the adverse comments about the PLP ‘s free medicine scheme in the Tribune of 10 March 2025 is the required kick; then maybe not. Some Bahamians seem to take pleasure in going against their interests. Such comments against the NHI are a repetition of the old FNM trope designed to undermine the NHI and cause Bahamians to lose confidence in the PLP ‘s effort to make health care affordable. This attitude is nothing new; each FNM administration has worked assiduously to undermine NHI.

Some allege that the FNM policy is to protect the “medical mafia” who continue to milk us like cows to accumulate even more earthly riches for their associates and families. But first things first, let us examine what NHI is. Incidentally, this information is readily available on the NIB Website.

For example: The National Health Insurance (NHI) in The Bahamas offers a range of benefits to improve healthcare access and affordability for its citizens. Here are some highlights:

· Primary Care Services: NHI provides free primary care services at the point of care, including disease prevention, health screenings, and management of chronic conditions.

· Comprehensive Coverage: Services include prenatal care, immunisations, mental health screenings, and management of non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

· Focus on Preventative Care: The program emphasises early diagnosis and prevention, helping to reduce long-term healthcare costs and improve overall health outcomes.

· Accessibility: Enrollees can choose their preferred primary care provider, and services are available to all legal residents of The Bahamas.

· Modernisation: The NHI incorporates electronic health records and telehealth capabilities to enhance healthcare delivery.

In addition: The National Health Insurance (NHI) in The Bahamas offers a comprehensive range of primary care services designed to address the healthcare needs of individuals across all stages of life. Here’s an overview:

· Preventative Care includes regular health check-ups, disease screenings, and immunisations to prevent illnesses.

· Chronic Disease Management: Services for managing diabetes, hypertension, and asthma are provided to ensure better long-term health outcomes.

· Maternal and Child Health: Prenatal care, postnatal care, and pediatric services are available to support mothers and children.

· Mental Health Services: The package includes screening and essential support for mental health conditions.

· Health Education: NHI emphasises educating individuals about healthy lifestyle choices, including diet, exercise, and disease prevention.

· These services are provided at no cost at the point of care, ensuring accessibility for all enrolled residents.

So, you may ask what the FNM’s issue is with NHI? Look carefully at the list of NHI free services. If there is indeed a “medical mafia,” these are the services they would offer, if you have private insurance coverage. If you don’t have insurance in the absence of NHI, then you suffer and eventually die because there are only so many medical cookouts you can have. My experience is that my doctor of more than thirty years refused to register with NHI. Greedy swine!

If you detect a theme here, that’s because there’s a theme here. It probably will not surprise you that there are people in our society who will never have to worry about covering medical bills if need be. These are the wealthy, probably many of whom financially support the FNM. Then there is another group we created. Ex-PMs, Judges, and senior government officials who don’t give an idea of catastrophic medical bills a second thought, some while employed by the government. But as you progress through our society and encounter other workers, the existential need for a healthy, vibrant NHI becomes apparent. In the private sector, employees benefit from Group Insurance and are covered whilst employed. But once they retire, it’s a different story; retaining coverage becomes problematic and sometimes premiums triple after retirement. Just try keeping that coverage on your pension!

But by far the groups more likely to need insurance in their declining years are the ones who appear to be paying little to no attention to concerted FNM efforts to marginalise NHI.

If, for example, you are a public servant, then the numerous union agreements provide for insurance coverage.

I am especially concerned about members of our law enforcement forces, where injuries, sometimes death, and extended illnesses are rife. While you serve, you have group coverage, but when you retire, the premium rates may become unaffordable, and simple health complaints may become serious financial and mental issues. Just ask retired public officers what happened to their rates and how long they could maintain their group coverage.

I have served my purpose if you were alarmed and spurred to action. No one remains young, healthy, and vibrant forever. Many of us will need medical attention as we age.

If the NHI is available to cover your medical needs in retirement, you will have well-deserved peace of mind. So, get registered, pay attention to parties trying to deprive you of your God-given right to enjoy a healthy life, and protect your NHI.

Sincerely,

Michael J, Brown