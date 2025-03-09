Social Services, BIS, ZNS staff enjoy ‘Straightening Your Crown’ Forum in observance of Women’s Day

Group photo shows participants after their lighthearted tutorial.



NASSAU, The Bahamas — In recognition of International Women’s Day (March 8), staff of the Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, Bahamas Information Services (BIS) and the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (ZNS) enjoyed a Women’s Forum, Wednesday morning, March 5, to the theme, ‘Straightening Your Crown’ at the Ministry’s Aventura Plaza offices.

The fun-filled gathering brought ideas and enlightenment on issues of the working life, thoughts for better living, and time together with other women, discovering so much in common.

‘Straightening Your Crown,’ was an appeal to be the best you can be, and to be ‘the queen’ that is every woman.

Speakers were: On behalf of the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Phedra Turnquest — Under Secretary Donnette Williamson, who brought greetings; BIS Director General Elcott Coleby who spoke on aspects of gender equality; and keynote speakers Desiree Clarke, Executive Secretary/National Commission for Persons with Disabilities who addressed ‘Mastering Workplace Decorum’; and Chevonia McBride, Senior Project Manager/Ministry for Grand Bahama and Manager of Collab, who tackled the main theme, ‘Straightening Your Crown.’