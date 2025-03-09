New Bimini Airport Set to be completed this year!

Bimini gets spanking new airport runway which will be able to fit both 737 an Private jets at the same time. BIMINI IS THE GATEWAY!

BIMINI| The Government of the Bahamas continues to move aggressively with its Family Islands Renaissance Initiative, with a focus on it’s responsibility to provide sustainable, resilient full-service airport operations, including the development of the new South Bimini International Airport, set for completion by December 2025.

“As part of this historic initiative, major capital improvements are being undertaken, including a new terminal building, expanded apron, updated navigational aids, new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) equipment, and modern safety and security infrastructure”, according to Director of Aviation, Dr. Kenneth Romer.

Additionally, more affordable, frequent international and domestic air service to the Bimini islands are being planned.