The GB Power Debacle

There was a time when Bahamians, often referred to as ‘driftwood and seaweed’ by Grand Bahamians, migrated to Freeport in search of employment, only to face ridicule for the inefficiency of the Bahamas Electricity Corporation they left in Nassau and the frequent power cuts. However, the situation has evolved. Under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement(HCA), the GBPA, once a significant player in the power sector, has reduced its share in the now GBPC to less than 20%, leaving Grand Bahamians to fend for themselves against foreign interests. This shift in power dynamics has left the island’s residents at the mercy of a company more focused on its financial well-being than the welfare of the people it serves. Its shareholders enjoy dividends on the company stock price of $.51.20 (CAD).

Power bills in Freeport have always been expensive. Still, one would have thought that having consistently returned FNM parliamentarians, including at one time four cabinet ministers and MPs, these politicians would have at least looked after the interests of their supporters and forced a reduction in power bills. Alas, that’s not how the FNM operates or has ever operated. The FNM’s primary goal is to promote the interests of its monied supporters. Freeport was always an FNM enclave, so they took the voters for granted. So now, after defying the Bahamas government authority by proclaiming that URCA Regulations don’t apply to them and being constrained to raise the Freeport power rates, the powers that be appear to have decided to make the lives of Freeport residents a living hell at the height of summer. And what are the Grand Bahama MP.s doing? Nothing as usual. Grand Bahamians must demand accountability from their MPs regarding the power sector issues. They have a responsibility to their constituents and should be held to it.

Grand Bahamians should ask their MPs why the Freeport generating plant is suddenly inadequate. Was it inadequate before URCA refused the rate increase, or is this a way of claiming entitlement to show who is in charge? In my opinion, provoking a government is always fraught with dangers, and those responsible should accept that the government is all-powerful and restrain themselves and their water carriers. Unlike the disgraced FNM government the PLP will not tolerate continuous breaches of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement and allow those responsible off the hook. The potential consequences of the current obstinance of GBPA, power outages, and inhumanely increased financial burden on the residents should not be underestimated.

This PLP government looks after the interests of all Bahamians, not just a tiny segment of society. This power outage mess is between Grand Bahamian MPs, the power provider, and the GBPA. As a neutral entity, the government has nothing to do with it but should watch how the crisis develops to protect the best interests of all Bahamians.

Rather than running their mouths in Nassau about things they left undone and raging against the PLP for remedying their negligence and stupid acts of omission. Michael Pintard and his rag-tag GB MPs should be on the ground in GB, consoling and reassuring their constituents that their ordeal will soon be over. Their active involvement is crucial in this situation.

But we know that’s a fool’s errand. Even in power, FNM MP,s appeared unable or unwilling to do anything for anyone except friends, family, and lovers. The FNM appear so profoundly dependent on GBPA that they will sacrifice anything and anyone to remain in their good books.

Grand Bahamians must consider whether they are better off with or without these powerless, unreliable, and insensitive FNM MPs. It’s time to question their effectiveness and consider their options for a better future. This is especially applicable as no new Freeport infrastructural development, job creation, or planned ultramodern airport development has anything to do with the GBPA or its FNM minions; it’s all because of the vision, tenacity, and competence of the PLP.

Sincerely,

Michael J. Brown