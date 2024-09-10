Emergency Ambulances valued at 1.5 million arrived to enhance emergency services across the country…

Davis Government delivers more EMS Vehicles for Healthcare Services while preparing to build two new hospitals… #progress

PM Philip Davis KC and Dr. Michael Darville inspects the newly delivered ambulances for the country.

NASSAU| The Davis Government has delivered 15 new ambulances to deploy throughout the health network across the country.

Today, the Ministry of Health and Wellness received 10 of the new fleet with five more to arrive in the coming days.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC and Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville were on hand to inspect the new fleet of emergency vehicles to support the health systems and save lives.

PM Davis said, “My government is seeking to strike the balance between major developments throughout the country while providing adequate and equitable healthcare for all.”

Dr. Darville noted, “The commissioning of these emergency vehicles is a central step in enhancing our healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that all Bahamians – throughout the islands – have access to emergency medical services.”

The emergency vehicles were procured through the Inter-American Development Bank as part of the MoHW-IDB Project Execution Unit Programme to support the Health Systems of The Bahamas and were purchased from Spain-based manufacturer, Technove at a cost of $1.4 million.

– Davis Communications