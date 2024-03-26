The Grand Bahama Resilience Center receives $100,000 pledge of support

MOU SIGNED – A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed for $100,000 for development of a new Grand Bahama Resilience Center during a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, March 22, 2024 in Tripp Circle. Funding for the new center was provided by the TX Foundation. On hand for the signing (from left) Freda Mirkilis, Special Advisor for the TX Foundation; Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey; Mrs. Ann Marie Davis; Liza Lin, President of TX Foundation; and Sarah St. George, Chairman of the Grand Bahama Port Authority.



FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas — The Grand Bahama Resilience Center received a $100,000 pledge of support from the TX Foundation on Friday, March 22, 2024, during an official Memorandum of Understanding signing and ground breaking ceremony at Tripp Circle.

According to Executive Director of the Center, Felisha McBride, the funding will go a long way in helping to develop the kind of center needed to further assist Grand Bahamians in facing mental health challenges.

While the TX Foundation has provided much-needed funding for the new center, it was the Grand Bahama Port Authority that donated the building that will become the more modern, more spacious, expanded home of the GB Resilience Center.

“This MOU signing ceremony marks a significant milestone for the Grand Bahama Resilience Center in its journey towards building resilience and fostering growth in the face of change,” said Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, the keynote speaker for the ceremony.

“The immeasurable work this team has done on Grand Bahama is commendable.”

The Grand Bahama Resilience Center was formed amidst the devastation and the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian by a group of people who were concerned with the mental health of Grand Bahamians and Abaconians who had suffered from post-traumatic issues.

“In the wake of one of the most devastating hurricanes to hit Grand Bahama, our mission was clear: to provide a beacon of hope for our community,” said Felisha McBride, Executive Director of the Resilience Center.

McBride pointed out that the mission of the Grand Bahama Resilience Center is profound and deeply rooted in compassion. That mission, she added, is to foster healthy adaptation and growth in the face of adversity, offering education, wellness, therapeutic services, and opportunities for connection to individuals, families and the community at large.

Minister Moxey noted that the impact of Hurricane Dorian was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic with the result that many residents were struggling to cope with everyday life. She said many people unknowingly found themselves battling issues stemming from post-traumatic stress, and other disorders.

“From then to now the GB Resilience Center has been a valuable resource for mental health care, stress management and wellness by providing therapeutic services, and education to reduce the stigma associated with psycho-therapy and mental illnesses,” said Minister Moxey.

“The government of the Bahamas is appreciative of the Board, management and staff of the GB Resilience Center for its holistic approach to recovery and resilience, and unwavering commitment to the people of Grand Bahama and Abaco.”

The TX Charitable Foundation is a Chinese based organization that assists non-profit organizations in 56 countries around the world. In 2016 the Founder of TX Foundation sought to delve more into the area of Philanthropy.

Connecting this major international foundation with a small organization in Freeport, Grand Bahama, was the dedicated work and networking of Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, spouse of the Prime Minister of The Bahamas.

In August of 2023, the Bahamas hosted the 13th Commonwealth Women’s Affairs Ministerial Meeting. Attending that meeting was an accredited organization with the Commonwealth – the Commonwealth Business Women’s Network, with which the TX Foundation has a partnership.

During that time Mrs. Ann Marie Davis introduced the TX Foundation to what was going on in Grand Bahama in terms of recovering from Hurricane Dorian. After meeting with Mrs. Davis and the then Minister of Social Services, the late Obie Wilchcombe, the TX Foundation made a commitment to assist Grand Bahama.

“In the aftermath of adversity such as that experienced from Hurricane Dorian, Grand Bahama has emerged stronger and more unified,” said Mrs. Davis, who was the guest speaker for Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

“This facility will be a light of hope, providing assistance, resources and comfort to people in need, particularly during times of crisis. But our work does not end here. We must continue to push the boundaries, to challenge the norms and work towards the future in which inclusivity and community solidarity are not just ideals, but are living realities.

“Spaces like the Grand Bahama Resilience Center are so important for fostering safe environments for the development of people within this community. Today, we can create a world in which every person, regardless of background or circumstance can prosper, where diversity is celebrated and everyone has the opportunity to fulfill their full potential.

“The GB Resilience Center represents our collective resilience and commitment to preparedness and creating a better future for future generations.” Mrs. Davis expressed profound gratitude for the support of the center.

Minister Moxey thanked Mrs. Davis for bringing together the TX Foundation and the Grand Bahama Resilience Center to create something that would be of great benefit for those challenged with mental health issues. She admitted that there is still much more work to be done in Freeport’s on-going recovery. But assured that the Resilience Center has the full support of the Ministry of Grand Bahama and by extension, the Government of The Bahamas.