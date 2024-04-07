The Office of The Prime Minister’s Official Response to The Grand Bahama Port Authority

PRIME Minister Philip Brave Davis KC

The Grand Bahama Port Authority has distinct obligations under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement. Those obligations have not been met, and suffering in Freeport is widespread.

The people of The Bahamas have been paying the bill for services that are legally the responsibility of the Port Authority. Acting under the law, the government is seeking reimbursement on behalf of the Bahamian people.

Working with the international accounting firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers, the government has prepared and presented a detailed review of the amounts owed, which total $357 million for the financial years 2018 to 2022.

Clause 1(5)(c ) of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement requires the Port Authority to reimburse the Government within 30 days of the presentation of a detailed account of the costs associated with providing services and infrastructure which are the legal responsibility of GBPA.

Other issues which pertain to the Port Authority, including the best path forward, will be addressed comprehensively – however, attempts to distract or muddy the waters do not change the legal obligations of the Port Authority. The people of The Bahamas cannot bear their burdens any longer.

(Prime Minister Davis made these remarks last evening at the Progress Liberal Party Grand Bahama General Meeting on 6 April 2024, where he addressed PLP supporters on the issue of the Grand Bahama Port Authority.)

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5e-oHBgFt6/?igsh=MTM3cTBsNmkxMjMyZQ==