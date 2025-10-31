TOASTMASTER AND BUSINESSMAN 53-YEAR-OLD DEREK GARCIA ROLLE SHOT DEAD IN SOUTH BEACH!

Derek Garcia Rolle, 53

NASSAU| Bahamas Press can now report 53-year-old Toastmaster Derek Garcia Rolle is the victim last night in that fatal shooting on Cambridge Drive in South Beach.

Around 11pm the businessman pulled up at a home when occupants of a Japanese vehicle pulled up alongside him and sprayed his body with bullets. He died at the scene becoming the 70th homicide victim in the country.

The former Dominos Operations manager turned businessowner of Triton Solutions Enterprises murder has left police puzzled and asking the question: Who wanted Derek Garcis Rolle dead?

