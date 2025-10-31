Prime Minister declares it’s safe for hurricane evacuees to return to their homes

In photo PM Davis sits with residents of affected islands.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis on Friday morning, October 31, 2025 in his latest Hurricane Melissa update, from the Office of the Prime Minister — officially revoked the hurricane evacuation order that was issued early this week, and declared it now safe for evacuees to return to their homes in the southern islands of The Bahamas.

He stated: under the Disaster Risk Management Act 2022, “Whereas Hurricane Melissa no longer poses a threat to the life and safety of residents and persons in the Southeast Bahamas; and whereas upon the advice of the Disaster Risk Management Authority, I am satisfied that the threat to life and safety caused by Hurricane Melissa has subsided, and it is safe for residents and persons within the areas affected, namely Acklins, Crooked Island and Long Cay, Inagua, Mayaguana, Ragged Island Chain to return to their communities”…. And he, according to law, revoked the evacuation order.

In the photos taken yesterday, October 30, on a flight tour to evaluate the impact of Hurricane Melissa — Prime Minister Philip Davis; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper; Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs the Hon. Clay Sweeting; State Minister of Disaster Risk Management the Hon. Leon Lundy, and delegation, are shown visiting Acklins, Long Island, and Cat Island, for assessment of the hurricane’s aftermath. The Prime Minister also went on to see San Salvador.