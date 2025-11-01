Together we are an unstoppable FORCE – Philip Brave Davis

PLPs, the next 24 days will define the future we are building together.

We have made real progress more jobs, higher wages, better schools, and new opportunities but the work is not finished. Now is the time to dig deep, stand shoulder to shoulder, and move as one family.

In Golden Isles, Darron Pickstock carries the banner of progress. He is a new generation leader who knows how to get results. Let us have his back. Let us walk, talk, call, and show up everywhere our movement needs us.

The next 24 days are about unity, discipline, and belief. Belief in what we have built, belief in what is ahead, and belief in each other.

Together we are building on progress, and we are not turning back.