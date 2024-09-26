Tobago Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities & Transportation pays a courtesy call at MOTIA

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (MOTIA) in a courtesy call on Monday hosted Tobago House of Assembly Councillor Tashia Burris, Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities & Transportation; and the Tobago delegation of Sean McCoon, Protocol & International Relations Officer, Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities & Transportation; Gizelle Farrier-Mapp, Senior Communications Officer, Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities & Transportation; Jason Antoine, Director of Marketing & Communications, Tobago Tourism Agency Limited; Melaura Agbeko, Contingency Planning Officer, Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA); Zynara Llewellyn, Corporate Communications Officer, Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA); Avian Parks, Communications Director, Office of the Chief Secretary (OCS), Tobago House of Assembly; and Tenisha Brown (IDB) Tourism Officer.

The Tobago delegation paid a courtesy call on Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper and his executive team of Acting Permanent Secretary Lisa Adderley- Anderson, Latia Duncombe, MOTIA Director General of Tourism; Anthony Bostwick, Deputy Chair of TDC; Trevor Moss, MOTIA General Manager; Antoinette Chisholm, MOTIA General Manager; and Garbrielle Archer, MOTIA General Manager at the ministry’s offices. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)