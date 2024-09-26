University of The Bahamas Announces Appointment of Ombudsperson

Mrs. Wendyi Poitier-Albury, Ombudsperson, UB

Nassau, THE BAHAMAS – University of The Bahamas (UB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Wendyi Poitier-Albury as the Ombudsperson, an informal, impartial, and confidential dispute resolution practitioner dedicated to supporting students, faculty, staff, and all members of the university community. With 28 years of dedicated service at the University, Mrs. Poitier-Albury brings a wealth of experience.

In this new role, Mrs. Poitier-Albury, provides guidance, mediating disputes, and promoting fairness, equity, diversity and inclusivity at the University. This fosters a supportive and transparent environment.

Her tenure at UB includes serving as Assistant Professor and Secretary of the former College Council, where she contributed to the Presidential Transition Team. She was the first Director of the Health & Safety Department and in her most recent role as Director of Employee and Industrial Relations she provided legal counsel on employment matters, contributed to successful labour negotiations, and developed employee relations initiatives.

A qualified attorney, Mrs. Poitier-Albury specialises in higher education management, mediation, and conflict resolution. She is a member of the International Ombudsman Association and holds certifications in mediation from the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb). Mrs. Poitier-Albury has also completed advanced training in dispute resolution and participated in international programmes on higher education management.

Her career includes nearly a decade with the Royal Bahamas Police Force and experience as a high school guidance counselor.

Beyond her professional achievements, Mrs. Poitier-Albury is committed to community service. She has been a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority for over 40 years, serving as advisor to the Tau Nu Chapter, and currently serves as President of The Bahamas Alzheimer’s Association, advocating for dementia awareness and support.