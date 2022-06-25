Turks Island Theft ends in death

Garrick Tucker

Grand Turk, TCI| Check this story out. A bold criminal down in the Turks and Caicos Islands caught his death yesterday afternoon after he crashed in a stolen government vehicle.

Garrick Tucker died last evening following his crash in a stolen police patrol vehicle on Grand Turk.

Tucker was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the government registered vehicle and wrote it off in a crash.

Well he found his death and one thing is certain; police will not have a problem with him ever again.

Some ga get upset for this cold-hearted report by BP. But listen we cannot lie to yinner. We deliver news straight! Check the other people for lies.

We report yinner decide!