Two died with fatal injuries after a plane ditched in waters eight miles off New Providence Thursday afternoon…

Allen Russell and Emma McQueen are victims in that plane ditching out of North Andros

A model of aircraft which ditched in waters.

ANDROS| Aviation is reporting two fatalities following a plan ditching just eight miles out New Providence this afternoon.

BP can report The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) officials are presently investigating an accident that took place this afternoon involving a Piper Aztec PA-23-250 aircraft with United States registration N555MH that was enroute to the Lynden Pindling International Airport with six (6) persons on board when the pilot encountered difficulties which subsequently led to him ditching the aircraft in waters approximately 8 miles west of New Providence.

Emergency response protocols were initiated by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defense Force and the United States Coast Guard. Maritime assets were able to locate and retrieve all six (6) persons. Unfortunately two (2) persons were fatally injured.

Bahamas Press has identified victims as Allen Russell and Emma McQueen. Ms McQueen was enroute to the capital for the burial of her mother this weekend. As both made their way into the life raft they suffered a heart attack during the rescue.

The remaining four (4) individuals were taken to receive medical attention.

Bahamas Press extends our deep condolences to the people of Lowe Sound North Andros in wake of this tragic incident. May their souls rest in peace.

