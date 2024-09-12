GBPA will announce its decision to not raise power bills after the Opposition Leader aka Waterboy Pintard’s protest today…

The Port does not have the authority in law to increase power bills anyway!

Michael ‘Waterboy’ Pintard protesting against the GBPA and GB Power

FREEPORT| So Waterboy for the Grand Bahama Port Authority Michael Pintard staged his protest against the Grand Bahama Port and Freeport Power, an entity he works for. WHAT A JOKE!

Pintard and a couple churrin – who should have been in school – held cards high in the air complaining about the power price hikes.

Now, a few weeks back it was this same Waterboy Pintard who was scolding Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis for attending an earlier protest by Grand Bahamians who, we know, began cursing Waterboy for his failure to defend the people of his constituency and the people on the island.

And guess what? After his protest today BP has word that, in the coming days, GBPA and FREEPORT POWER will reverse its decision to increase the power bills. WHAT A SHAM! Dey really believe we stupid, eh?

Waterboy Pintard could be in Eleuthera, giving out bottles of water donated by the Port, but was mute on the hikes on his own constituents. What a betrayal of trust!

Anyway, we at BP want to know how come the leader of the Coalition of Idiots has yet to weigh in on this debate with the Grand Bahama Port Authority and Grand Bahama Power. Ya mean GBPA owns and funds that crew, too? WELL, WAIT! Lincoln Bain – how come you quiet about The Grand Bahama Port Authority and dey bad deals against Bahamians?

We report yinner decide!